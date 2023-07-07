The UAE will experience a fair to partly cloudy and dusty day today, the weather agency has said.

According to the National Centre for Meteorology forecast, low clouds will appear over the East Coast by morning. It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some Coastal areas.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times will cause blowing and suspended dust east and northward, with a speed of 10–25 reaching 40 Kmph. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and rough at times by morning in Oman sea, becoming moderate to slight during daytime.

On Thursday, Al Ain’s Al Qattara recorded the highest temperature in the country at 49.5 degree Celsius.

