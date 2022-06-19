Authorities have asked road-travellers to remain cautious of traffic safety rules.

Police officials from the northern emirates have urged travellers against carrying excess baggage and driving with faulty brakes or tyres.

They have also informed motorists that a fine of Dh2,000 and a penalty of 6 black points would be given to those who do not comply with the rules.

Lt. Saud Al Shaibah, Director of traffic awareness, Sharjah Police said to Khaleej Times that this awareness campaign aims to achieve the highest levels of traffic safety for all motorists.

He added that Sharjah Police usually rolls out traffic safety awareness campaigns just before summer vacations.

Al Shaibah also urged motorists to avoid carrying excess baggage as officials have been asked to weigh luggage and stop anyone carrying more than what is permitted.

A top official at Fujairah Police has also urged motorists to follow all safety measures. He stressed on ensuring periodic maintenance checks during the summer as the heat can damage tyres.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

