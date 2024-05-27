The United Arab Emirates will host tomorrow, Tuesday, the second regional workshop on combating the illicit trade in, and proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the member states of the League of Arab States (LAS).

The three-day workshop, which is set to be hosted at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel in Abu Dhabi, will witness the participation of Fadi Achaia, Director of the Department of Arms Control and Disarmament at the League of Arab States; Glenn McDonald, Coordinator of the EU-LAS Project; and representatives of Arab countries, the International Criminal Police Organisation – INTERPOL, and the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

The workshop, during which the UAE delegation will be led by Mohamed Suhail Al Neyadi, Director-General of the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office of the Supreme Council for National Security, aims to help Arab countries enhance their national capabilities to combat the illicit trade and proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

This workshop aligns with previous initiatives, including a series of in-depth training courses focused on fighting the trafficking and illicit spread of small arms and light weapons in Arab countries.

These efforts are part of the second phase of the cooperation project between the League of Arab States and the European Union, known as the EU-LAS Project.

Four training courses, held in Abu Dhabi from January to May, aimed to graduate 200 trainees.