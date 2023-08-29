The first edition of Gulf-Iraq Business Forum will launch in the UAE emirate of Sharjah in September 2023 under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sharjah will host the first-of-kind event for two days on 26 and 27 September as an initiative of the Federation of GCC Chambers, according to a press release.

The main objective of the forum is to explore investment prospects from both regions in addition to fostering these opportunities. It further aims at creating strong economic ties between the Gulf and Iraqi entities.

Gulf-Iraq Business Forum is organised in partnership with the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce, and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Vice Chairman of FCCI and Chairman of SCCI, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, said: "All the organisers of the forum are enthusiastic about amplifying trade exchanges between the two regionsand rolling out innovative strategies for economic diversification and growth.”

Al Owais noted: “We look forward to creating a platform for the exchange of expertise, particularly in education and training, as these areas are fundamental in shaping and refining individuals' skills.”

The official highlighted that the GCC countries stand out as some of Iraq's paramount trading allies in the broader Arab region and the Middle East in particular.

Al Owais added: "Given the extensive experience and vast investment possibilities that Gulf countries bring to the table, there's no doubt that we'll see increased avenues for cooperation and investment.”

He concluded: “We are hopeful and optimistic that this forum will not only achieve tremendous success this year but will also become an annual beacon for the Gulf and Iraqi business communities to explore mutual investment prospects and strengthen collaborative efforts."

It is worth noting that the Gulf region will witness the host of two major events in September 2023; Seamless Saudi Arabia which will be held in Riyadh where Mubasher Media will be a media partner, as well as the fourth Saudi Maritime Congress that will take place in Dammam.

