The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) ended Tuesday’s trading session higher by 6.21 points (0.15%) at 4,063.25 points.

A total of 188.39 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 418.90 million.

Emaar Properties recorded the highest turnover of AED 72.02 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock with 45.45 million shares.

Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance (DNIR) advanced the gainers with 15%, while Al Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB) led the fallers with 9.61%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) rose by 0.307% to 9,087.83 points.

The turnover reached AED 938.28 million through the exchange of 261.41 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.78 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) recorded the highest turnover of AED 188.67 million, while Multiply Group dominated the trading volume with 24.29 million shares.

Sharjah Cement and Industrial Development Company (SCIDC) topped the risers with 6.90%, whereas Waha Capital headed the decliners with 3.92%.

