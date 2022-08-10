About half of UAE residents (47% of) aim to make their homes as environmentally friendly as possible, with more than half (55%) considering sustainability a key factor when purchasing electronic products, a study said.

The survey conducted by cooling experts Taqeef and AC manufacturer O General explores the role of sustainability in people’s lifestyles and purchasing habits.

A third (33%) of respondents consider sustainability to be as important as price in their product choices and 27% would switch to another electronic brand if the goods offered are better for the environment. 29% are aware that the more sustainable the electronic goods are, the more they save in utility bills. 30% would prefer if electronic brands focused more on explaining sustainability parameters such as energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions, said the survey.

“This survey shows us that environmental credentials are increasingly driving the purchasing choices of UAE consumers as they look for new ways to reduce their carbon footprint. In a region where cooling is considered an essential, it’s really encouraging to see that sustainability is becoming as important as brand and price for many when choosing a new AC,” said Tariq Al Ghussein, Chairman and CEO of Taqeef.

“Air conditioning usage represents 70% of the UAE’s electricity use during the summer and this has a huge impact on the environment, but we can mitigate this impact with cooling technology that’s high on energy efficiency. O General’s new inverter wall-mounted (AC) series has been specifically designed for the Middle East, and sets a new standard of innovative indoor cooling that’s both smart and sustainable,” he said.

