The UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE,” WAM statement read.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa passes away. Image courtesy WAM.

According to the Dubai Media Office, The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has declared official mourning for the UAE President for 40 days from today.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Ministries, departments, federal and local institutions and private sector institutions will remain closed for three days from tomorrow (Saturday). Official working hours will resume next Tuesday.

Flags will be flown at half-mast. Ministries, departments, federal and local institutions as well as private entities will suspend work for three days starting tomorrow (Saturday). Official working hours will resume next Tuesday.

Under the constitution, vice-president and premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, will act as president until the federal council which groups the rulers of the seven emirates meets within 30 days to elect a new president.

Sheikh Khalifa was born in 1948 and came to power in 2004 in Abu Dhabi and became the head of state.

