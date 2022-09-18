ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a phone call today to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, during which he congratulated him on his ascension to the throne, wishing him success in performing his duties as King, following in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The UAE President expressed his sincere wishes of continued wellness and happiness for King Charles III, and further development and prosperity for the United Kingdom and its people.

For his part, King Charles III thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his sincere feelings towards his country and people.