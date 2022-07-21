UAE authorities have launched a new mobile phone application that enhances the security and safety of our homes and other properties by facilitating the control of the system and receiving fire alarms at any place and time.

“Hassantuk for Homes” is a smart fire alarm app launched by the Ministry of Interior in collaboration with Etisalat for early fire detection and prevention.

The intelligent command and control solution was launched in 2018 to monitor and detect fire and smoke alarms in commercial buildings and residential apartments.

This week, the General Command of Civil Defense at the MoI and UAE telecommunications Company-Etisalat rolled out the mobile application which provides all services related to subscribing to and managing the Hassantuk system for homes. According to authorities, this is a pioneering step at the level of smart services in community security and fire prevention.

Officials said the mobile app is characterised by its usability, as it allows great ease in browsing, interaction, alerts and responding to inquiries, in addition to the quick search feature, digital participation, and documenting the personal data of the citizen and resident.

The application allows existing service users to monitor and control the system remotely, including early warning on the phone at any time and place. The (Hassantuk) mobile application can be downloaded from the Apple and Google Play stores.

Last year, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) reported that fire-related deaths in buildings and facilities across the UAE dropped by 62 per cent between January 1 and June 30, 2021.

The data released by the MoI’s General Command of Civil Defence also showed that the number of fires in buildings and other facilities has decreased by 46 per cent during the first half of 2021, as compared to the same period over the past three years.

The decline in fire incidents and deaths was attributed to the increase in fire safety and prevention awareness among residents and the installation of smart fire alarm systems -- known as ‘Hassantuk’ -- in homes and buildings across the country.

As of last year, ‘Hassantuk’ had been installed in more than 26,065 homes, including 10,800 for underprivileged families, in the UAE over three years.

Major-General Jassim Muhammad Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defence, MoI, said the average response time and access to fire sites is 6.07 minutes, which has effectively contributed to safeguarding human lives and protecting their properties.

Al Marzouqi added: "The adoption of innovative and advanced fire alarm and protection systems such as ‘Hassantuk’ has contributed to reducing the number of fires and deaths in the country. The Civil Defence is keen on consolidating the concept of fire prevention and safety among members of society.”

The UAE authorities had secured homes and other facilities by installing ‘Hassantuk’, wireless detectors for heat, fire smoke, gas and carbon monoxide, as well as internal and external sound alarm devices and other necessary technical equipment that ensure connecting villas with the MoI’s smart mechanism.

The free installation of ‘Hassantuk’ was to ensure immediate and rapid response and ensure their utmost safety from fire hazards, the authorities said.

‘Hassantuk’ was designed to ensure the round-the-clock security and safety of individuals and property, including vacant villas.

According to authorities, poor quality wiring and overloading plug points were among major causes of electrical fires.

Officials warned residents against faulty wiring in homes and other establishments and not to use plugs with loose wiring and cheap cable extensions.

