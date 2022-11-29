Dubai-based dnata Travel has revealed the most popular holiday destinations among residents for the upcoming UAE National Day break. The year’s last holiday is from Thursday, December 1, to Sunday, December 3. If Sunday is counted, that’s a four-day weekend.

According to dnata, its five most booked destinations are: UAE, Maldives, Thailand, UK and Saudi Arabia.

The majority of UAE travellers (78 per cent) are opting for an international stay. In the UAE, beach staycations in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah are among the most popular.

Meerah Ketait, head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, said: "The UAE, Maldives and Thailand are driving a beach break trend for local travellers this UAE National Day. International travel continues to witness unprecedented demand.

"Stays in Mauritius and Bali are also making dnata Travel’s ‘top 10’, followed by cooler city breaks where a ‘festive markets’ trend is starting to emerge."

The travel company’s list of top searches, enquiries and bookings with UAE travellers include European cities Prague, Vienna and Berlin.

City breaks in Jeddah and Riyadh are also rising in demand, as Saudi Arabia has eased its visa process for UAE residents. Its major cities are key starting points for a tour of the Kingdom’s tourism hotspots, with leisure travel continuing to grow.

