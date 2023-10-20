As the UAE campaign to deliver aid to the besieged city of Gaza has seen an outpouring of help, local businesses are pitching in as best as they can.

Michelin-recognised eatery Bait Maryam is donating 100% of its profits to the cause of Gaza and matching it with their own donations.

“Starting Wednesday, October 18th, until October 24th, Bait Maryam will donate 100% of its profits to support the innocent civilians trapped in Gaza through Emirates Red Crescent. Additionally, Bait Maryam will match the profits, making a donation to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF),” the establishment posted on social media.

Salam Daqqaq owner and chef at Bait Maryam also posted a video where she said that her heart is with the Palestinian people. “We apologise for only being able to assist through humanitarian relief efforts,” she further wrote on Instagram. “Know that we stand by you not because of nationality, race, or religion, but simply because we are human.”

Food and health supplies

The volunteer wing of medical group Aster is organising an event on Saturday, October 21 to assist Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) UAE in packing food and health supplies for disaster victims. The initiative which will be held between 11 am to 12:30 pm will take place at Qalaat Al Remal near Outlet Mall.

Local delivery services company Noon has created ways to help people contribute swiftly, including purchasing discounted products and donating them directly to the charity. Shoppers can add an unlimited number of essential items to their shopping cart and the company will deliver the donation package to the ERC centre of their choice.

Shoppers will also have the option to also donate to the campaign across all its brands including noon Minutes, noon Food, NowNow and Namshi.

It was on October 7 that Palestinian group Hamas launched an offensive attack on Israel. Since then, Israel has heavily bombed Gaza, killing thousands and displacing more. Food and water supply to the city has been cut. With a severe crisis looming, Israel, USA and Egypt have agreed to open the Rafah crossing into Palestine for a limited amount of aid to pass through.

The ERC has launched a campaign called Tarahum — for Gaza to collect money and in-kind donations for the city- a move that has seen an outpouring of support from local residents. Meanwhile the International Humanitarian City is facilitating airlifts and transporting aid every other day to international agencies in the region.

Brands chip in

Local business Parfumery has crafted a bottle that pays homage to the land of Palestine, complete with an image of its flag and the Masjid Al Aqsa among other things. Priced at Dh240.45, the company will be donating 50% of profits to UAE Palestinian charity organization UNRWA.

Meanwhile, local delivery service Mama Rita has committed 100% of all its revenue — not just profit — until October 21 to the Palestinian cause.

Another local brand Silk Philosophy has promised to match the donation of any resident towards the Tarahum campaign for Palestine with the company’s products worth the amount given.

Local marketing firm Kelly Bradshaw designs has also begun a Gaza donation initiative. The company is giving away its e-services for free to anyone who makes a small donation to the ERC campaign. British-inspired local kids’ clothing brand Ruby Ruffles is also donating 100% of its proceeds to the ERC for a month.

Malaak Baby Care will also be allocating a percentage of its sales proceeds to vital health supplies and support to Palestinian children.

