Dubai Taxi Corporation at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is holding walk-in interviews tomorrow to recruit drivers and bikers of all nationalities.

The company encouraged ladies to apply as well.

People aged between 23 and 50 holding a driving licence from the UAE, GCC or from their home countries can attend the walk-in interviews.

Importantly, job-seekers who don’t have a driving licence can also apply as they will be trained by the company. Bikers who have UAE licences can also apply for the job.

The government-backed company is offering a Dh2,000 salary plus commission, health insurance and accommodation to selected candidates.

Job seekers going for walk-in interviews must carry copies of their residence/visit visa, UAE national ID, driving licence, passport and CV. The applicants also need to submit three photographs with white background.

Walk-in interviews will be held from 7.30am to 12pm on Friday, October 21, at Privilege Labor Recruitment Office M11, Abu Hail Centre.

