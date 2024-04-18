Pakistani and Indian missions in the UAE have issued helpline numbers for their citizens so they can reach out to them for help after the country saw record rains on Tuesday.

There are approximately 3.6 million Indian nationals and 1.7 million Pakistanis living and working in the UAE. The two nationalities account for over half of the UAE’s population, which is over 9.5 million.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE, issued instructions for reaching out to the Pakistani community to extend all possible assistance to those in need in the aftermath of heavy rains in the UAE.

“We will ensure the provision of all possible assistance to our community members affected by recent rains,” said Tirmizi.

WhatsApp: +971 50 124 8934

Call: +97124447800

Dubai and Northern Emirates:

WhatsApp: +971 4 397 3600

Call: +971566472721

Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate in Dubai also issued helpline numbers for its citizens affected by the extreme weather conditions in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Those Indian nationals who need help can call the following numbers: +971501205172, +971569950590, +971507347676 and +971585754213.

