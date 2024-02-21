The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust. Low clouds will appear over some Eastern areas

Temperatures could be as high as 29ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi and 17ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal areas with a probability of mist formation. Levels will range from 35 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 45 per cent to 75 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman sea.

