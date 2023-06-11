In many Islamic countries, the investigation of the crescent of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah will take place on Sunday, June 18, 2023, corresponding to Dhu Al Qi'dah 29, 1444 AH.

However, sighting the crescent on this day will be difficult, particularly from the centre and west of the Islamic world, even with the use of a telescope. Therefore, it is anticipated that Monday, June 19 will likely be recognised as the first day of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah in many countries. The Arafah day is expected to fall on Tuesday, June 27, and the first day of Eid Al Adha is projected to be Wednesday, June 28.

On Sunday, June 18, 2023, the position of the crescent in several Arab and Islamic cities indicates the following:

However, it remains challenging, particularly in the eastern and central regions. Clear skies are necessary for optimal visibility.

It is important to note that these calculations are based on surface observations and provide an indication of the expected visibility of the crescent in the mentioned cities.

Many Islamic countries rely on local moon sightings to determine the beginning of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah and the celebration of Eid Al Adha. They follow their own sighting committees or organisations responsible for verifying the sighting of the crescent moon within their respective countries.

These countries include Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, the Sultanate of Oman, the Kingdom of Morocco, Mauritania and Turkey, and most non-Islamic countries Arabic in Africa.

Considering the sighting of the crescent on Sunday, June 18, is not possible by any means from the east of the Islamic world, and it is not possible on that day with the naked eye from the Islamic world, it is expected that some of the previous countries will announce that Tuesday, June 20 is the first day of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah and that it will be Thursday, June 29 is the first day of Eid Al Adha in these countries.

