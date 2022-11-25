PHOTO
With the big National Day holiday coming up and several residents looking to celebrate across the country, the Ministry of Interior on Friday announced a number of rules that must be followed to ensure public safety.
In a tweet, the ministry — which oversees police operations in the country — listed 10 rules, most of them related to traffic order and vehicle regulations.
Here are the guidelines:
- Marches and random gatherings are prohibited
- Those celebrating the National Day must abide by traffic rules and instructions of police personnel.
- Using spray of all types is prohibited, whether by motorists, passengers or pedestrians
- Front or back number plate must not be effaced, and vehicle color may not be changed, and no blackout or windshield tinting is allowed
- Writing any phrases or putting inappropriate stickers on the vehicle is prohibited
- Vehicles may not carry passengers more than the authorized number and no passenger may get out of the windows and open the sunroof of the vehicle at all times.
- Vehicles may not be provided with noise materials or have unlicensed additions into the engine structure or extensions that restrict visibility.
- Motorists are not allowed to disrupt traffic or block others’ roads
- Reckless driving is not permitted on internal or external roads.
- It is illegal to cover the side windows and front and rear windshields of the vehicle with stickers or place a front sunshade
Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).