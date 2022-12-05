NEW DELHI - Extending from the Indian Ocean’s network of exchange, the UAE and India have built strong ties of history and culture, Dr. Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India, said.

“Our relationship represents a centuries-old legacy of trade, tradition and social relations, with synergies that have and will continue to greatly benefit both nations.”

Dr. Al Shaali made these remarks in an op-ed in the mass circulation Indian newspaper, the Hindustan Times, coinciding with weekend-long observances of the UAE’s 51st National Day.

Envisioning opportunities for bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, Dr. Al Shaali wrote, “Next year will see India become the vice-chair of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), a highly important multilateral organisation for both the UAE and India. IORA’s role in facilitating regional cooperation on security and intra-regional trade is vital, now more than ever, as we navigate the impact of the global pandemic.”

Similarly, India will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in June 2023, in which the UAE is on the Dialogue Partner track. For the UAE, the SCO offers a new opportunity to participate in and forge consensus to strengthen regional cooperation and unlock access to markets of strategic value. “We look forward to intensifying our engagement to partner with India on strategic tracks towards next year’s SCO Summit to better meet the opportunities presented by today’s changing economic climate,” Ambassador Al Shaali noted.

Also next year, the UAE will host the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), where it will seek to deliver clean technology solutions maximising social and economic benefits for all. “The UAE’s approach will reflect the spirit of inclusion and climate justice that India upheld in the highest regard at COP27,” Ambassador Al Shaali stated.

Dr. Al Shaali concluded, “Today, the world needs focused conversation, greater cooperation, and richer collaboration. A stronger UAE-India partnership, with its deep and common understanding of important issues, will continue to play a pivotal role towards enhancing peace, growth, and prosperity.”