The UAE Accountability Authority today unveiled its new brand mark and identity, aligning with the strategic developments initiated by the Decree-Law that established the Authority’s mandate to bolster transparency and accountability across all public sector facets, ultimately achieving the leadership’s vision to protect the public interest and safeguard valuable resources for current and future generations.

Within this framework, the UAE Accountability Authority plays a crucial role. In partnership with government entities and the community, it utilises its extensive expertise in educating, stewarding, auditing, and leading anti-corruption drives to embed a culture of accountability and integrity.

The newly introduced logo draws inspiration from the national values and traditional symbols of the UAE's culture. The falcon embodies the UAE’s strength and unity in the present, pride in its past, and agility to soar high into the future. The shield signifies the Authority's role in protecting the nation’s public resources. While the connected "A" denotes the Authority's strategy to forge robust partnerships locally and globally, and cooperate across various sectors to achieve shared objectives. Meanwhile, the transparent "A" emphasises the Authority's commitment to transparency and prudent governance practices, aiming to foster trust and open channels for communication. Lastly, the seven-point star, shaped from the number 7, represents the unity and harmony of the seven Emirates.



