As an innovative extension of the region’s first Health Information Exchange platform, Malaffi, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) launches the Malaffi Health Portal at Gitex Global 2022. The portal seeks to provide the emirate’s community members with a convenient and secure access to their centralised medical records via a website and application.

Studies show that most patients forget up to 80 per cent of the instructions when they leave a clinical setting, meaning secure access to this information online will empower people to be active participants in their own healthcare.

The portal will encourage patients to be more engaged in managing their health and strengthen the doctor-patient relationship by enabling more meaningful conversations to achieve better health outcomes. This is particularly important for those that suffer from chronic conditions such as diabetes or heart diseases and pay frequent visits to different doctors.

Through the health portal, patients will be able to access the latest information related to their doctors’ visits, laboratory results and radiology reports, medications, allergies, conditions, immunisations, discharge summaries and more.

The Malaffi Health Portal mobile app can be downloaded from the Apple Store and will be available shortly on the Google Play Store. Additionally, patients can access it online through healthportal.malaffi.ae. Patients will be able to securely login with a verified UAE Pass account or with their email address after verifying key information, including Emirates ID.

A new YouGov survey showed that 85 per cent of Abu Dhabi residents believe that having online access to their medical records will help them manage their health better and 78 per cent said they are likely to use the Health Portal.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of DoH said: “Malaffi is a key pillar of Abu Dhabi’s pioneering digital healthcare ecosystem which continues to extend in-depth healthcare value and patient-centric services to our population. The launch of the Malaffi Health Portal is a milestone designed to actively engage patients by connecting them with their medical records. DoH continues to focus its efforts to cement the emirate’s position as a leading destination for innovation and healthcare globally. We remain committed to creating a robust and agile healthcare ecosystem while serving as a blueprint for countries across the MENA region and the world.”

Robert Denson, acting CEO at Malaffi said: “The benefits of HIEs are endless and Malaffi as a platform is designed to provide value to the entire healthcare ecosystem and transform the way healthcare is delivered. The Health Portal is the next logical step to support DOH’s ambition to unlock the best quality healthcare through digital transformation, following global trends and meeting patients’ expectations to have improved an more convenient ways to manage their health as they manage other aspects of their lives.”

“As an HIE organisation, we have been thrilled to receive the valuable support from the regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, DoH, and the healthcare community to achieve our globally recognised efforts. We look forward to introducing more new features and digital health solutions for patients, providers and governments to elevate the healthcare journey in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

