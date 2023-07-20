UAE’s summer temperatures can take a toll on your car, making it uncomfortable to drive in and potentially damaging vital components. However, with a few simple things you can keep your vehicle cool, ensuring a pleasant driving experience and protecting its longevity.

Here are 5 tips to help you beat the heat and keep your car cool during the intense summer months in UAE.

1. Park smartly

The best place to park your car is in the shade. This will help to keep the interior of your car cooler and reduce the amount of energy required to cool it down when you get in. If you can't park in the shade, use a sunshade or reflective cover to block the sun's rays and prevent the interior of your car from heating up.

2. Use window shades

Window shades and tinting can be effective ways to keep your car cooler. Window shades can block out the sun's rays, while tinting can block out both the sun's rays and heat. When choosing a tint, it is important to make sure that it complies with local regulations.

3. Ventilate before entering

Before getting into your car, roll down the windows or open the doors for a brief moment to allow the hot air to escape. This quick ventilation can help flush out the trapped hot air, making it easier to cool the interior with air conditioning once you start driving.

4. Utilize air conditioning effectively

To maximize the effectiveness of your car's air conditioning, follow these steps:

5. Regular Maintenance

Proper car maintenance is crucial for optimal performance, especially during the summer months. Some essential maintenance tasks include:

Dubai's summer heat can be challenging, but by remembering these simple yet effective tips, you can keep your car cool, comfortable, and in good working condition.

