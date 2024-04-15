Tunisia is following up with concern the developments in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad said in a statement released on Sunday. It also reminds having repeatedly cautioned against silence in the face of ongoing violations by the Zinoist entity of international legality which would jeopardise stability in the region and the whole world.

There is need for the international community to fully shoulder its responsibilities in preserving the peace and security of states and peoples of the region by means of imposing an immediate and lasting end to hostilities and lifting the blockade on the Palestinian people, further reads the statement.

Tunisia also called for the urgent and unconditional supply of aid and counter any attempts to broaden the scope of war.

