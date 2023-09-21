Travel Counsellors, a leading technology platform for travel entrepreneurs, held its annual 2023 UAE Conference at The Park Hyatt Dubai last week.

Under the theme of “going the extra mile”, the company talked about how their highly relational business model, with a focus on people and caring had contributed to a 27% increase in sales year-on-year.

Travel Counsellor business owners were recognised at the event for their commitment to deliver outstanding results and experiences for their customers.

Following this, a series of internal and external speakers offered their valuable thoughts and insights.

Social media and digital marketing expert Jessica Avedikian provided insights and practical tactics to the attendees, while General Manager Holly McCann was joined on stage by Dubai-based Entrepreneur Donna Benton, Founder of The Entertainer and CEO of The Benton Group, who shared her own experiences building highly successful and impactful businesses in the region.

The Travel Counsellors also enjoyed a supplier trade show with more than 40 supplier partners in attendance, including this year’s headline partners, Atmosphere Core, Adaaran Resorts, Atlantis Resorts, Park Hyatt Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

The conference concluded with a grand awards ceremony hosted by Virgin Radio star Kris Fade, Travel Counsellors UAE General Manager Holly McCann and from the company’s UK headquarters Karina Fox-Andrews, Head of Performance.

This year’s award winners were:

Top Travel Counsellor 2023 – Adele Engelbrecht;

Top Leisure Travel Counsellor – Sarah Paterson;

Top Corporate Travel Counsellor – Stephen Kumar;

Top New Travel Counsellor – Pari Mistry;

Top Net Promotor Score (NPS) Leisure – Adele Engelbrecht;

Top Net Promotor Score (NPS) Corporate – Sarah Pickford;

Top Cruise Award – Lisa Foley; and

TC Excellence Award – Angela Sharp

Established in 2012 as a joint venture with dnata, Travel Counsellors UAE now supports 80 travel entrepreneurs through their platform. The company recently opened its second branch in Abu Dhabi and continue to attract highly motivated, travel professionals across the UAE. –

