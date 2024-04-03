Tamkeen’s executive management led by chief executive Maha Mofeez visited the office of Bahrain National Holding where they interacted with the insurance group’s top officials including group chief executive Raed Fakhri, Bahrain National Insurance chief executive Eman Mojali and Bahrain National Life Assurance chief executive Enas Asiri.

The two sides discussed revised training programmes offered by Tamkeen for the private sector and ways to employ and upskill Bahraini talent.