Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa has affirmed the long-standing Bahraini-Omani relations, especially in trade and investment, and their development in various domains in line with the visions of His Majesty King Hamad and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman.

Shaikh Khalid was speaking as he received a delegation of Omani businessmen led by Ridha bin Juma Al Saleh, member of the board of directors of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The deputy prime minister said that the visit would enhance investment opportunities and co-operation in many sectors.

Mr Al Saleh expressed his appreciation to the deputy prime minister for his interest in developing cooperation. He also praised Bahrain’s cultural and urban prosperity that attracted investments in the kingdom.

Bahrain’s Ambassador to Oman Dr Juma bin Ahmed Al Kaabi attended the meeting.