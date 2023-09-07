Muscat – Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) will launch a training programme in cybersecurity this month as part of its efforts to develop skills of jobseekers.

A TRA official said, “The programme aims to develop the potential and skills of graduates and jobseekers and prepare them for the labour market and participate in specialised projects in the field of cybersecurity.”

Urging jobseekers to register via TRA’s website, he informed that the programme will run starting this month till June 2024 under the supervision of specialists in the field of cybersecurity. It will be held at the authority’s headquarters and registration is open till September 12.

In its annual cybersecurity report for 2021, Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, stated that it detected and blocked over 4.1mn email threats, 700,607 malware attacks, and over 4.6mn URL attacks in Oman.

The report added that Trend Micro solutions stopped over 94.2bn threats in 2021 globally, a 42 per cent increase in the number of detections recorded in 2020.

Attacks surged to over 53bn in the second half of 2021, blocking 41bn threats in H1 2021.

According to the report, better readiness for security teams against emerging threats is necessary across sectors. With these insights, Oman seeks preparedness and awareness in its young citizens on the threshold of new careers.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

