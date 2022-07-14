The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Jordan Tourism Board on Wednesday announced the launch of a series of activities, including musical performances and bazaars at various tourist and archaeological sites across the Kingdom as part of the "Urdun Jannah” domestic tourism programme.

The activities will be held from Thursday until September 30. The ministry said that trips will be organised for those wishing to attend the activities — with free entry — and visit the tourist attractions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Jannah.jo app provides services of inquiry, booking and online payment, which can be downloaded on Android and iOS. The Tourism Ministry pays more than 50 per cent of the trips’ cost to revive domestic tourism at affordable prices to all citizens.

The events will kick off on Thursday in Karak and Aqaba governorates, namely at Karak Castle and the Aqaba Recreational Complex (ARC). An event will be held on Friday at the Umm Qais' visitors centre in Irbid, and another at the ARC.

