TotalEnergies Qatar has announced the launch of its Al Reyada Energy Seminar 2024, which will run from Monday until February 28 in Doha.

This fifth edition themed ‘The Dynamics within the Energy Market’ is designed to explore the rapidly changing global energy landscape.

Hosted as part of the ‘Tamkeen’ initiative aimed at human development and knowledge-sharing, the seminar is set to foster dialogue and learning among Qatar's energy sector professionals and university students.

For three days, attendees will benefit from lectures and workshops led by seasoned executives and experts from TotalEnergies Professors Association (TPA) and other notable experts in the field.



With more than 232 registrations from eight partner companies and key educational institutions, including Qatar University, Hamad bin Khalifa University (HBKU), and the University of Doha for Science and Technology, the seminar is expected to be a collaborative and engaging event.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to delve into various aspects of energy, sustainability, environment, and innovation. Furthermore, the seminar offers a platform for students and young professionals to network, collaborate, and exchange insights on the future of energy.

