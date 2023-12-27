ANKARA — Saudi Chief of the General Staff Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili met with the Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Guler and Chief of the General Staff Gen. Metin Gorak in Ankara on Tuesday.



They discussed the ways to further strengthen defense and military cooperation between the two countries. Gen. Al-Ruwaili arrived here in response to an invitation from his Turkish counterpart Metin Gorak.



During their meeting, Gen. Al-Ruwaili and Guler discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and opportunities for enhancing and developing bilateral cooperation in the defense and military fields.



Gen. Al-Ruwaili began his visit with a meeting with the Turkish Chief of General Staff, during which they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries. They discussed defense and military cooperation and ways to further strengthen and develop it.



Gen. Al-Ruwaili also visited the headquarters of the Turkish Special Forces Command, and met with its Commander Maj. Gen. Omer Ertugrul Erbakan. During the visit, the Saudi Chief of the General Staff was briefed on the force’s supplies and equipment.



During the Turkish visit, Gen. Al-Ruwaili met with President of the Turkish Defense Industry Agency Prof. Haluk Gorgun and discussed with him ways to enhance cooperation in the field of military industries and develop scientific research. Gen. Al-Ruwaili was briefed on the companies specialized in the defense and military field in Turkiye.

