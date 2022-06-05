Leading global leaders in architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) sectors will be in Dubai for a key industry event - Construction Technology Festival (CTF) - to discuss changing industry practices in the construction sector.

They will get to share their insights and provide digital solutions that help design, build, and handover assets faster and more efficiently whilst focusing on better sustainability at the CTF, which is back for its fifth edition from June 7 to 8.

The event will showcase how digitalisation and advanced technologies are shaping construction and real estate industries. Supported by the Saudi Contractors Authority, CTF is expecting more than 400 attendees.

CTF is being organised by Ventures Connect, a partnership between b2b Connect and Ventures Middle East, two businesses committed to empowering companies across the Mena region while enabling critical connections with key stakeholders and decision-makers across various industries.

More than 150 expert speakers from leading organisations globally will discuss digital transformation in construction sector, virtual construction and modern building method as well as ways to decarbonise the built environment, shifting to cloud, and many more engaging topics, said the organisers.

Real experiences in the implementation of more than 10 digital disciplines will be revealed from IoT to Machine Learning and the Metaverse, they added.

For the first time, CTF will also host a ‘PropTech Focus’, allowing the event to bring together the entire value chain and focus on how technology can be better scaled across each discipline.

The PropTech Track will introduce digital asset management, property management, facility and community management and how digital innovations can increase asset value, reduce operational costs and deliver better experiences for end-users.

On the concluding day, CTF will host the annual Construction Technology Awards to celebrate outstanding examples of digital implementation, transformation and leadership that have helped deliver projects with improved design, efficiency, cost, sustainability, workplace safety, and occupancy wellness.

With a shortlist of almost 100 people, projects and organisations across 17 categories, the awards will welcome more than 300 attendees from across the industry, stated the organisers.

These awards recognise the contribution to the sector being made by every shortlisted finalist in categories that include BIM Project of the Year, Digital Twin, Sustainable Organisation, Rising Star, Woman in ConTech and ConTech Leader.

