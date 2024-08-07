Muscat – The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) has signed two key agreements to boost aviation services and private sector collaboration.

RAFO has formalised a memorandum of cooperation with Al Sharqiya Aviation Company. This deal, signed by Brigadier General Pilot Zahran bin Nasser Ambusaidi for RAFO and Captain Najib bin Abdul Fattah Al Attar for Al Sharqiya, aims to enhance joint efforts in improving aviation services.

Additionally, RAFO has secured a logistical support contract with Salam Air. The agreement, signed by Brigadier General Ambusaidi and Salam Air CEO Adrian Hamilton Mans, will focus on advancing technical and logistical support.

These agreements mark a significant step in strengthening RAFO’s operational capabilities and private sector partnerships.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

