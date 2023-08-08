The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) and Era Real Estate have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide financing solutions for purchase of property in the Khudur Homes project in Diyar Al Muharraq.

Furthermore, with NBB providing financing schemes for these housing units, prospective buyers will be able to benefit from competitive interest rates, waiver of property evaluation fees and a gift of BD300 for the first 30 applicants with a swift and seamless approval process.

Commenting, NBB chief executive for retail banking Subah AlZayani said, “As a preferred mortgage loan provider, we are pleased to have signed this agreement with Era Real Estate. We look forward to offering our comprehensive financing solutions, including mortgages, Mazaya, Tasheel and joint housing finance to prospective homeowners.”

Era Real Estate chief executive Abdulhusain Khudur said, “We are very pleased to have signed this partnership with NBB and we are looking forward to providing NBB customers housing opportunities in Khudur Homes which is located in Diyar Al Muharraq, which embraces excellently designed modern homes that have been built to suit the modern lifestyle.”

The National Bank of Bahrain endeavours to provide housing solutions for all of its customers and ensures flexible and diverse financing options to suit all needs. The bank’s attractive interest rates and fast approval process makes it the bank of choice for Bahrainis looking to purchase a property.