RIYADH — Temperatures continue to rise in most regions of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and extreme heat temperatures, reaching almost 50°C, are expected in some parts of the Gulf.



The Saudi National Center for Meteorology (NCM) announced that the city of Dammam recorded on Tuesday 48 degrees Celsius, which is the highest temperature in the Kingdom, and it was followed by Al-Kharj with 46°C, and the capital city of Riyadh with 45 °C.



In Kuwait, the Kuwaiti Meteorological Center expected that extreme heat temperature would rise from 49 degrees Celsius to 50°C, starting from Wednesday until Saturday during this week.



Meanwhile, Oman is witnessing a different weather phenomenon, as the Omani Directorate General of Meteorology warned against continuing chances of increased rainfall and active winds in some areas of the sultanate.



The extreme heat temperatures in the Gulf coincide with a severe and unusual heat wave that sweeps through the European continent during this week, with the United Kingdom witnessed its hottest day on record, with temperatures on Tuesday reached up to 42°C.

