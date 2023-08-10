An emergency telecommunication services plan that prevents possible disruptions and ensures the regulator can work with operators was discussed in a meeting organised by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).

The Emergency Response Committee meeting reviewed the Telecom Emergency Response Plan.Comprising key stakeholders, including mobile operators, the committee discussed the implementation of proactive measures for addressing potential telecommunication challenges in times of crisis.

TRA general director Philip Marnick said their “top priority is to ensure uninterrupted connectivity and reliable communication for consumers, even during emergencies”.“The plan reflects our proactive approach to handling all situations and commitment to ensuring the safety and resilience of Bahrain’s telecommunications infrastructure and services,” said Mr Marnick.

