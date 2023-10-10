A ROADMAP for stronger co-operation between legislators and the government was presented by Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Minister Ghanim Al Buainain. He conveyed, in two separate speeches at the first Shura Council and Parliament sessions last night, keenness to transform the leadership’s visions and directives into development and progress plans for Bahrain’s future and that of its people.

“We are very proud with the efforts done by legislators over the first session of the sixth legislative term that has helped greatly in a unified roadmap serving national interests,” said Mr Al Buainain.“Stronger co-operation is being sought between us and legislators to continue achievements under the Bahrain Team banner,” he added.

“The unprecedented full approval by Parliamentarians for the 2023-2026 Government Action Plan showcases a positive partnership direction, which reflected on consensus on many other issues, and there is more to work on together.”He paid tribute to Bahrain’s martyrs, who died on the Saudi Arabian border last month.

“We will always have to remember and reflect on the scarifies of our martyrs and praying that the injured and hurt recover.”Present with Mr Al Buainain were other ministers.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).