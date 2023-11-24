A NATIONAL strategic food production project that will generate huge stocks locally has been launched.

Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak announced that the project’s operations have commenced.

He revealed that under the project local produce from farms was set to reach more than 520 tonnes next year and the first shrimp aquafarming scheme would be introduced amongst several fisheries aquafarms also in 2024.

Mr Al Mubarak pointed out this follows directives from His Majesty King Hamad at the opening of the second session of the National Assembly’s sixth legislative term last month.

The minister was giving the keynote speech at the opening of the sixth edition of the Bahrain Animal Production Show (Mara’ee 2023) at the Bahrain International Endurance Village in Sakhir yesterday.

The opening event, attended by the King, included heritage and European shows besides musical performances.

The event under the King’s royal patronage is open to the public from today until Saturday.

Animal sector workers and farm owners will showcase the latest experiences and technologies in this field, as well as the best global breeds of animals.

Animal and bird traders will also display their products and livestock.

It will also provide an opportunity for marketing and advertising, in addition to the exchange of experiences between exhibitors and producers.

“The King’s royal directives to develop and implement a strategic project for national food production is set for implementation as we announce the launch of operations,” said Mr Al Mubarak.

“Local produce from farms was set to reach more than 520 tonnes next year and the first shrimp aquafarming scheme would be introduced amongst several fisheries aquafarms also in 2024,” said the minister who also heads Mara’ee’s organising committee.

“We at the ministry, in accordance with the King’s sound guidance, are continuing to build on what has been achieved and moving forward in implementing more initiatives that will increase food production rates and raise self-sufficiency rates.

“We are expanding in poultry production, encouraging investment in more futuristic innovative aquafarming, and offering areas for agricultural investment.”

Mr Al Mubarak said work is ongoing to develop legislation that would preserve marine wealth and fish stocks for current and future generations.

“We are working hard to achieve strategies and programmes in the agricultural and animal and marine fields while tackling challenges and seeking advanced legislations as ordered by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.”

He added farmers and breeders were being encouraged to use modern technologies and optimal exploitation of water resources.

“The greatest example of this is the Farmers Market, which has today become an important platform for marketing Bahraini products,” he said.

A musical show, entitled Samha and Hanniniyah, was then presented by the Royal Guards, National Mawrooth Committee and Kerri Group.

It was followed by a European horse show and a musical performance entitled Master of Remembrance by top Bahraini singers Ahmed Al Jumairi and Mohammed Al Bakri.

The songs were written by Ali Abdulla Khalifa and composed by Mr Al Jumairi.

Ardha performances were then performed jointly by the Bahrain Arda Society, the Royal Guards and Kerri Group.

Top awards were then presented by the King.

Best Bahraini Suluki dog “Qamriyah” owned by the King’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa won best dog award.

Best horse award went to Mohsin Ali Abdulla Hussain Stable, best stud award went to Abdulla Ahmed Shaheen Al Mudhaki, best camel “Worood” to Mohammed Salim Al Ma’amri, best pigeon to Hassan Jabr Hassan Al Nuaimi, and best cow to Sayed Hussain Habib Ali.

The King honoured organisers and participants before being given a commemorative gift on the occasion.

The free entry event includes Bahraini heritage and horse, cowboy, European horse shows and competitions, besides Al Areen zone, Saeed’s performances and games, Saeed’s tale plays, and Baby Shark shows alongside agricultural and animal and local handicraft exhibits.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).