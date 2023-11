The excitement is palpable as Oman gears up for the upcoming National Day holidays from Wednesday. Staycation bookings are on the rise, with residents and citizens eagerly anticipating the leisurely break from Wednesday, November 22, to Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Hotels and resorts across the Sultanate have reported a significant rise in bookings and are enthusiastically preparing to welcome guests.

