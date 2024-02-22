PARLIAMENT Speaker and Parliamentary Division Executive Committee chairman Ahmed Al Musallam met with Saudi Arabian Shura Council Speaker Shaikh Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Shaikh.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the Parliamentary Division’s participation in the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The two sides commended historical Bahrain-Saudi relations and strategic co-operation in various sectors, led by His Majesty King Hamad and Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

They affirmed the support of the Joint Parliamentary Committee to the Saudi-Bahraini Co-ordination Council, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Separately, Mr Al Musallam affirmed Bahrain’s commitment to developing its relations and co-operation with Azerbaijan across all fields during the joint parliamentary talks with Azerbaijan Speaker Dr Sahiba Gafarova, held at the headquarters of the National Assembly in Baku.