South Korean envoy highlights Qatar’s prominence as leading LNG supplier





South Korean ambassador Lee Joon-Ho has underlined Qatar's key role as a leading supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to South Korea, expressing gratitude and honouring the longstanding partnership between the two nations.



“Qatar remains a critical supplier, contributing one-fifth of Korea's natural gas needs and ranking as the sixth-largest petroleum exporter to our country,” the envoy said, highlighting the significance of Qatar’s contribution to South Korea’s energy security.



He addressed attendees at a recently held event marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Qatar and South Korea, describing it as a rich blend of mutual respect, shared growth and deep understanding.



Lee Joon-Ho shed light on the success of joint ventures between the two countries, showcasing landmark projects such as the Sheraton Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, the National Museum of Qatar, and the Doha Metro. These initiatives, he noted, demonstrate the seamless integration of Qatar’s visionary leadership with Korean innovation and excellence.



He cited the recent state visit by President Yoon Suk-yeol to Qatar, which strengthened bilateral ties through the signing of memoranda of understanding across various sectors, valued at approximately $4.6bn. These agreements, he stressed, signify a profound commitment to mutual prosperity and pave the way for continued collaboration.



Looking ahead, the envoy noted the importance of addressing new challenges through innovative solutions, lauding Qatar’s critical role as a mediator in regional conflicts and its commitment to dialogue and peace.



“Qatar's commitment to dialogue and peace is invaluable, particularly as Korea steps into its role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2024-2025. We value Qatar’s efforts in peacekeeping and look forward to collaborative initiatives that enhance global stability and conflict resolution,” he said.



Besides the strong cultural ties between Qatar and South Korea, Lee Joon-Ho also highlighted the global celebration of sports as a shared passion. He lauded Qatar’s exemplary hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and expressed confidence in its ability to showcase its culture and innovation on the world stage post-World Cup.



“Korea co-hosted the 2002 FIFA World Cup, an event that catalysed our national pride and propelled us onto the world stage, showcasing our culture, technological prowess, and organisational excellence. This monumental event not only boosted our economy but also left a lasting impact on our infrastructure and global perception.



“Similarly, Qatar's exemplary hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has set new standards in hospitality and event management, underscoring Qatar’s capabilities and resilience. Just as Korea experienced transformative growth and enhanced international standing following the 2002 World Cup, we are confident that Qatar will continue to harness this momentum to showcase its rich culture, innovation, and leadership on the world stage,” the envoy said.



He thanked Korean partners in Qatar and prominent Korean companies for their generous participation and contribution to Qatar’s vibrant business landscape, symbolising the strength and depth of the enduring partnership between the two nations.

