QatarEnergy announced on Sunday the fuel prices for the month of July 2024, keeping the prices of diesel, Gasoline 95 and Gasoline 91 unchanged.

QatarEnergy has set the price of a liter of diesel at QR2.05, the price for Super Gasoline 95 at QR2.10 per litre, and Premium Gasoline 91 at QR1.95 per litre.

