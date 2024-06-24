Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has entered into a long-term agreement to supply ENEOS Corporation, a prominent refining and petrochemical company based in Japan, with up to 9 million tons of Naphtha over 10 years starting July 2024.

In remarks on this occasion, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi said: "This agreement builds on our successful and long-standing relationship with one of our valued Japanese partners. We look forward to creating more value and opportunities for the mutual benefit of both parties and to further strengthen our partnership."

This agreement is the largest and longest commitment in more than a decade of collaborations between the two companies.

ENEOS Corporation is the largest refining and petrochemical company in Japan and is wholly owned by ENEOS Holdings, Inc. The Japanese conglomerate has been in the business of refining, manufacturing, and selling of petroleum products for over 135 years since it was established in 1888 under the name of Nippon Oil Corporation.

