DOHA: The Prime Minister of Somalia HE Hamza Abdi Barre, met on Wednesday with a delegation from Qatar Chamber (QC) headed by its Second Vice-Chairman, Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, and invited Qatari investors to invest in his country, which he said is abundant with investment opportunities across various sectors.

The meeting, which was held at the Sheraton Hotel, was also attended by QC board members and Qatari businessmen, along with the accompanying delegation to the prime minister.

The meeting focused on reviewing economic and commercial cooperation between the countries, as well as the potential role that the private sector can play in developing mutual investments between the two sides.

Barre praised the strong relations between Qatar and Somalia, highlighting Qatar's significance as one of Somalia's major trade partners. He noted the ongoing vital infrastructure projects initiated by Qatar and the humanitarian initiatives that have greatly benefited countless Somali families.

He also emphasized Somalia's keen interest in attracting Qatari investments in sectors like energy, infrastructure, and fintech.

Barre underlined that the Somalian government is fully prepared to offer incentives and facilitate Qatari investors interested in contributing to the country's development.

In his remarks, Al Athba commended the strong relations between the two countries. He highlighted the eagerness of Qatari businessmen to explore the investment climate and opportunities in Somalia.

He also noted the success of several Qatari businessmen who have invested in Somalia and expressed optimism about further investments by the Qatari private sector in the country.

QC board member Abdulrahman Al Ansari stated that Somalia, and Africa in general, presents an attractive investment market. He affirmed the Qatari side's keen interest in understanding the abundant advantages and opportunities in Somalia.

QC board member Abdulrahman bin Abduljaleel Al Abdulghani emphasized the importance of conducting thorough studies on the available opportunities in Somalia to provide Qatari businessmen with essential insights.

QC board member Shaheen Al Mohannadi stressed the significance of reciprocal visits between businessmen from both countries to enable them to gain a deeper understanding of the investment climates in both nations.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

