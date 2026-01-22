The preparation of the two drafts comes in line with the Ministry of Justice’s strategy aimed at developing the justice system and encouraging alternative methods of dispute resolution and enhancing their efficiency, by supporting the arbitration profession and facilitating its procedures, in a way that supports achieving prompt justice, improving the quality of judicial services, and consolidating the country’s position as an advanced regional and international centre in this field.

The Cabinet also decided to approve a draft Free Trade Agreement between the governments of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the government of New Zealand.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing five reports and taking the appropriate measures in their regard. The documents included two reports of Qatar Financial Markets Authority’s Grievance Committee on the grievances that the Committee considered during the period from 7/1 to 31/12/2024, and from 1/1 to 30/6/2025, a report on the outcomes of HE Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs to the Republic of Rwanda, December 2025, a report on the outcomes of participation in the High-Level Meeting to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, New York - September 2025, and a report on the outcomes of participation in 72nd session of the World Health Organisation’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, Cairo - October 2025, .

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

