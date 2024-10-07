Muscat – Oman is bracing for severe weather conditions as the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre has issued a warning regarding an upper-air low system set to affect the region from Monday, October 8, 2024, through Tuesday, October 9, 2024. Residents can expect cloud advection and the formation of scattered rain over the Al Hajar Mountains, with occasional thunderstorms. Rainfall is anticipated to vary in intensity, with accumulations expected between 5 and 10 mm, potentially leading to runoff in reefs and certain valleys.

In addition to the rainfall, active downward winds are forecasted, reaching speeds of 15 to 20 knots (approximately 28 to 37 km/h). These conditions are likely to cause decreased horizontal visibility during thunderstorms, along with dust rising due to the falling winds.

The affected areas include Buraimi, Dhahira, Dakhilyia, North Batinah, South Batinah, as well as the Hajar Mountains and neighbouring regions. Authorities urge residents in these areas to remain vigilant and prepare for possible disruptions due to the impending weather. Caution is advised due to the potential for reduced visibility and hazardous conditions related to rainfall and wind activity.

Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops.

