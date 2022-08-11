Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) penned a facility agreement with Standard Chartered Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation for $567.50 million.

The 14-year loan will be used to partially finance the Saudi - Egypt electricity interconnection project, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

The facility will be guaranteed by the Swedish Export Credit Agency (EKN) and will be funded by the Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK).

In a separate statement, SEC announced signing an international syndicated facility agreement of $3 billion with 15 banks.

The five-year loan will be used in refinancing an existing international syndicated facility and financing general corporate purposes, including capital expenditure.

'); $('#speakol_ads_para').filter(function () { return $(this).find('p').length > 1; }).append().find('p:first').after($text.clone());

Source:Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher