RIYADH — The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) announced that amendments have been made to the regulation for transferring personal data to outside the Kingdom.

This is aimed at clarifying the detailed provisions and procedures related to transferring personal data to outside the Kingdom in a way that ensures the availability of an appropriate level of protection for personal data and the privacy of its owners in other countries.

This is in view of the fact that SDAIA is the competent authority supervising the implementation of the provisions of the law and regulations.



The regulation includes a number of articles, including standards for assessing the level of protection of personal data outside the Kingdom; other purposes for transferring personal data or disclosing it to parties outside the Kingdom; cases of exempting controlling entities from the conditions of compliance to the appropriate level of protection and the minimum level for transferring personal data; subsequent transfer of personal data; waiving the exemption; and assessing the risks of transferring personal data or disclosing it to a party outside the Kingdom.



The updated regulations can be viewed on the SDAIA website at the following link: https://sdaia.gov.sa/Documents/RegulationonPersonalDataAR.pdf.

