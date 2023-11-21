Science research, innovation week gets underway: Qatar

HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi inaugurated Monday the National Science Research and Innovation Week under the slogan ‘Promising Researchers for Qatar’.The week is organised in collaboration with the Qatar Research Development and Innovation Council (QRDI), in the presence of Qatar University President Omar Mohamed al-Ansari and several senior officials from the ministry.The event, which will continue until Nov 23, includes accompanying training workshops, the 15th National Student Research Exhibition, the final rounds of the Academic FameLab competition, a fun corner for primary school students, presentations by scientific research partners, and the closing ceremony to announce the winning research projects and honour the top three winners in all categories and educational stages within the Scientific Research and Innovation competition for 2023.Executive Director of Qatar National Research Fund Programmes at the QRDI Dr Hisham Saber said that the aim of this week is to encourage and develop Qatari student talents in research and innovation of both genders, nurturing them to become scientists and innovators for the future of Qatar. He noted that these activities are part of Qatar’s increasing interest in scientific research across all educational stages, nurturing children, and instilling a spirit of research and innovation in their minds.He said that the Scientific Research and Innovation competition within this week started with 712 schools, which were narrowed down to about 160 schools to select the winning competitors. They will be honoured next Thursday at the end of the events. He pointed out that two groups from among the winners will be selected to represent Qatar at the International Invention, Innovation, and Technology Exhibition (ITEX) in Malaysia and the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in the US.Head of the Research, Talent and Innovation Department Dr Asmaa al-Mohannadi praised the achievements of students in preparing these research projects. She said that there are about 244 projects, including 160 for middle and high school students and 84 for elementary school students in various scientific and humanitarian fields. All of them will participate in the final rounds.She said that, at the end of the events, the top three winners in eight categories for all educational stages of the Scientific Research and Innovation competition for 2023 will be honoured. Director of Educational Programmes at the Qatar National Research Fund Dr Abdullah al-Kamali said research projects and various activities during the week aim to instil and enhance a culture of scientific research and innovation among students in Qatar.RDI Programme Director at QRDI Riham Daher said that this national week will help students, support and motivate them in these fields, appreciating the existing partnership between the ministry and the council in this regard.Educators, experts, and specialists emphasise that organising the events of National Science Research and Innovation Week will contribute to spreading the culture of scientific research in schools. The Ministry of Education and Higher Education is keen on equipping its students with scientific research skills, enhancing, enabling and training them on these skills from an early age. This aligns with Qatar’s National Vision 2030, promoting integration between curriculum standards and scientific research, encouraging students to conduct systematic scientific research, and creatively solving relevant problems and analysing them in unconventional ways.