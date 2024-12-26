Savoye, an integrator of automated warehouse solutions and software publisher in the Middle East, recently unveiled plans and strategies for 2025 to advance AI implementation across its services, according to a press release.

Next year’s plans also include solidifying focus on integrated business solutions and introducing cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of consumers, all aimed at revolutionising the logistics and supply chain sector.

As part of the AI implementation strategy, the company announced beginning the work on a research and development project for enhancing warehouse operations by creating a barcode-free warehouse system.

The programme is currently in the pilot and research and development stages. The company intends to increase its focus on integration, providing customers with fully integrated, tailor-made solutions that address their specific logistics challenges as opposed to only offering standalone products.

Significant investments in warehouse automation technology are being made in the GCC countries, with the market expected to reach $1.60 billion by 2025.

With the surge in online shopping, logistics firms have also capitalised on rising demand for goods and commodities, with the global logistics market expected to exceed EUR 14 trillion by 2028.

Savoye stated that it has already begun work on one such project – the design of a fully integrated solution for the APPAREL Group warehouse.

Managing Director of Savoye Middle East, Alain Kaddoum, stated: “It was an honour to be a part of the very first edition of Logimotion where we had the opportunity to showcase our solutions — including our flagship ODATiO platform — to businesses in the UAE and beyond. We connected directly with thought leaders, startups, and industry professionals ranging from supply chain and warehousing experts to freight leaders and tech innovators, which helped us understand more about the needs of businesses today. As a trusted one-stop-shop integrator of automated warehouse solutions, we truly believe this will help us in expanding our portfolio in the coming year.”

Kaddoum added: “Today, investing in infrastructure and technology has allowed logistics companies to adapt and meet the growing demands for effective delivery, transportation, and warehousing solutions. As the industry continues to evolve, we will work to embrace new innovations and deliver integrated solutions that meet the growing demands of businesses across the region, while also setting new standards to follow in the future.”

