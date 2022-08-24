Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) is keen to build a comprehensive water security system keeping in view the strong relationship between water security and society.

In its first sustainability report for the year 2021, SWCC affirmed its intention to take part in achieving the goals of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 by aligning the corporation’s strategic goals with the vision’s goals.

Entitled ‘We desalinate Water for a Green Future’ the report says that SWCC has been involved in developing the basic infrastructure to achieve water security by setting up production plants and investing in modern technology to produce potable water and enhance the quality of life.

Tangible impact

The 2021 Sustainability Report also voiced the urgent need to achieve tangible positive impacts on the ground, with the services it provides in water production.

SWCC has effectively harnessed its basic business to serve this purpose and emphasised in more than one place in the report to innovation and creativity at the institutional level, and to work accordingly to the requirements of the knowledge-based economy.

SWCC, therefore, concluded treaties and strategic partnerships with the kingdom's government sector to protect the environment and launch targeted initiatives that enhanced community confidence.

SWCC also spotlighted scientific research, training, education, encouraging innovation, providing full support to decision-makers and its contribution to upgrading capabilities and offering innovative solutions that qualified the corporation to enter the Guinness Book of Records when a record was set for the lowest energy-consuming desalination system in the world, reaching 2.27 kWh per cubic metre. This record was achieved in the desalination industry for electric energy consumption in the production assets using reverse osmosis technology, in the mobile production unit with a capacity of 5,000 cu m/ day.

Social character

The report stated that SWCC, since its establishment more than 47 years ago, has been giving a social character to its work, thus becoming one of the first institutions to launch community initiatives that benefit the beneficiaries, and it has proven that its cooperation and effective coordination with the authorities related to community initiatives contributed to achieving the well-being of society.

The Foundation has succeeded in implementing many community initiatives, activities, and campaigns, holding educational and cultural workshops, launching humanitarian initiatives and training programmes for students, and promoting the volunteer side, believing in the size of the responsibility entrusted to it towards society.

Out of its keenness, SWCC has paid attention to the environment and has registered many pioneering initiatives that contribute to the protection and development of the natural environment, in compliance with the wise leadership's vision to create a clean and sustainable environment, based on this, it was prompted to participate in the Green Saudi Initiative by planting five million trees, combating air pollution, maintaining production systems on an ongoing basis, and combating marine pollution.

Green specifications

The corporation has also adopted environment-friendly specifications in its engineering for water production systems, designed and approved energy management methodology in all buildings and facilities, and promoted the policy of educating workers about the importance of sustainability, and establishing systems for water recycling, it promoted internal drives to rationalise using water, and other environment-friendly initiatives detailed in the report.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).