SABIC, a Saudi-based international chemicals company, has signed an agreement with the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry under its Nusaned’s localisation initiative to provide citizens with employment and training.

The objective of the agreement is to create jobs and qualify potential Saudi entrepreneurs through training in various sectors.

It was signed by Eng Abdullah Al-Arifi, SABIC Vice-President, Local Content and Business Development Unit, and Ramez Al-Ghalib, Secretary General of the Jeddah Chamber.

The Nusaned initiative aims to identify available investment opportunities in the fields of procurement, downstream and workforce development, and provide support packages to enable entrepreneurs to establish new businesses.

SABIC established the Local Content and Business Development Unit in early 2017, to be a key enabler of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The unit seeks to provide meaningful opportunities for investors, especially young people, and entrepreneurs who wish to develop their businesses in innovative and promising industries that contribute to enhancing industrial technologies’ localisation, creating new job opportunities, and increasing the volume of Saudi exports.

Commenting on the agreement, Al-Arifi says: “The agreement reflects SABIC’s leading role in the industrial sector and its efforts to enable Vision 2030 by qualifying and developing Saudi entrepreneurs within the sector and linking their projects to the Nusaned initiative.”

