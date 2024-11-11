TASHKENT — Saudi Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Mujib met with Uzbekistan's Prosecutor General Nigmatilla Yuldashev in Tashkent on Thursday.



The meeting was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Yousef Saleh Algahrah.



The two officials signed a memorandum of cooperation between the Public Prosecution offices of Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.



The agreement focuses on criminal investigations related to crimes, including terrorism, its financing, and money laundering, particularly in organized crime.



The memorandum also aims to facilitate information sharing in mutual areas of interest, foster cooperation in legal research, and organize joint scientific and practical sessions between the two offices.



Al-Mujib's visit will build on the strong relations between the two nations, strengthening judicial communication between Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution and its Uzbek counterpart, enhancing efforts in crime prevention, and promoting best international legal practices.

